AIR INDIA AND ALL NIPPON AIRWAYS TO BEGIN CODESHARE PARTNERSHIP FOR TRAVEL BETWEEN INDIA AND JAPAN

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, 23 April 2024: Air India, India’s leading global airline, and All Nippon Airways, the largest Japanese carrier, have signed a codeshare agreement connecting their networks.

The new commercial partnership will provide more travel opportunities for customers of both airlines, who will benefit from the enhanced flight selections between India and Japan.

With this agreement, effective for travel from 23 May 2024, Air India and All Nippon Airways guests will fly to their desired destination by combining those flights between India and Japan with a single ticket. In addition, guests of both airlines flying on codeshare flights will enjoy premium services such as lounge access and priority boarding that Star Alliance offers to its premium members.



Available for sale from 23 April 2024, Air India will add its ‘AI’ designator code on ANA’s flights between Tokyo Haneda and Delhi as well as Tokyo Narita and Mumbai, while All Nippon Airways will add its ‘NH’ designator code on Air India's flight between Tokyo Narita and Delhi. Air India and ANA are considering further expanding their cooperation on additional routes.

“This codeshare agreement with All Nippon Airways marks an important step forward in connecting India and Japan," said Nipun Aggarwal, Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer, Air India. “This collaboration broadens our network connectivity and offers our guests seamless travel experiences and a wider choice of flights between the two countries. We look forward to a successful collaboration with ANA and exploring further avenues for cooperation in the future.”



This agreement will contribute to further consolidate the economic and commercial relations between India and Japan and will offer Indian tourists the opportunity to broadly discover the wonders of Japan and to Japanese citizens the opportunity to easily travel to India, ensuring the highest standards of safety.



"We look forward to building this strategic partnership with Air India, as it is a significant step towards furthering stronger air connectivity and enhancing customer experience between Japan and India," said Katsuya Goto, Member of the Board and Executive Vice President of Alliances and International Affairs, All Nippon Airways. “This collaboration is a testament to ANA's commitment to improving the air travel experience for all of its travellers and we hope this will lead to a seamless travel environment between our two nations.”



Codeshare flights will be available for sale through the airlines' respective websites and , reservation systems and travel agencies.

* Information in this press release is subject to government approval.





