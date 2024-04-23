SACGC: Kuwaiti Teams Qualify For Robotics World Championship In Dallas, US

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- The Sabah Al-Ahmad Center for Giftedness and Creativity (SACGC), a part of the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences (KFAS), announced that Kuwaiti teams have qualified for the VEX Robotics World Championship in Dallas, Texas, US, in which the event will host 1,800 teams worldwide from the day after tomorrow until May third.

Kuwait's teams secured their place after the National Robotics Competition held last March, SACGC said in a press statement Tuesday.

These teams consist of students from Kuwait University (KU), American University in the Middle East, Ibn Al-Ameed Secondary School, Kuwait International English School, and American Baccalaureate Middle School.

The competition offers a unique opportunity for knowledge exchange and learning from diverse cultures and ideas, enhancing practical and theoretical skills, fostering innovation, critical thinking, and teamwork abilities among students, it mentioned.

According to Director General of the Center Neda Al-Daihani, this participation marks a vital step in strengthening Kuwait's position in global technological innovation and artificial intelligence.

Preparation and training for the competition have been intensive, with students undergoing rigorous training programs supervised by experts and trainers in the Computer Science Department at KU, she pointed out.

On her side, Dr. Noura Al-Jeri, a faculty member in the Computer Science Department at KU and head of the organizing committee, underscored that participation in this international competition is not only about showcasing students' skills but also a crucial step towards positioning Kuwait as a hub for innovation and excellence in science and technology.

She expressed gratitude for the collaboration with the Ministry of Education, represented by the Computer Technical Guidance, and the strategic partnership with SACGC and Zain Kuwait, who played pivotal roles in supporting students to reach this advanced stage of international competition.

Meanwhile, CEO of Corporate Communications and Relations at Zain Waleed Al-Khashiti expressed reverence in the students representing Kuwait in the competition, underlining their arrival at this global forum as evidence that Kuwait nurtures creative talents.

The competition included 32 teams, comprising 170 students from 11 high schools, 13 middle schools, and six universities, encompassing both public and private institutions, organized by around 40 volunteers and a judging committee composed of eight judges from KU, Kuwait Technical College, and specialists from the private sector. (end)

