Bank ABC wins ‘Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East’ award for the second consecutive year by Global Finance

(MENAFN- Bank ABC) Manama, Bahrain: Bank ABC, one of MENA’s leading international banks, has won the Best Trade Finance Provider in the Middle East, Best Trade Finance Provider in Bahrain, and Best Trade Finance Provider in Tunisia titles at Global Finance’s World’s Best Trade Finance Awards 2024.



Announced during the BAFT Europe Bank-to-Bank Forum in Frankfurt earlier this year, these awards underscore the Bank’s success in consistently delivering a highly tailored and empowered Trade Finance and Supply Chain Finance experience for its clientele worldwide.



This year’s edition of the awards recognised the most innovative financial institutions worldwide for tackling fragmented ecosystems and addressing the increasing demand for ESG solutions. Bank ABC stood out from its regional peers for its remarkable transaction volume, scope of global coverage, customer service, competitive pricing and groundbreaking digitisation initiatives that have transformed the corporate banking landscape.



Commenting on the awards, Bank ABC Group CEO, Mr. Sael Al Waary said: “It is indeed an honour to have received these awards from Global Finance, particularly the Middle East category for the second consecutive year. This recognition underscores our ability to provide highly tailored solutions, while continuously investing in our digital transformation, creating a stronger, future-proof platform to serve our clients even better. I take this opportunity to thank our clients and partners for their trust in Bank ABC, my colleagues across the Group for their relentless hard work and Global Finance for this excellent recognition.”



Commenting on Bank ABC’s success at the awards, Global Finance’s Publisher & Editorial Director, Joseph Giarraputo notes: “Bank ABC attained significant milestones following the successful deployment of the Guarantees and SBLCs modules on its Documentary Trade Platform. These included the rollout of Export LCs and Documentary Collections modules, ensuring the new Documentary Trade platform provides coverage across all Documentary Trade product offerings.”



“Furthermore, the launch of its new, state-the-art, digital Supply Chain Finance and Documentary Trade platforms along with the first phase of the Wholesale Banking Corporate portal, will serve as the digital gateway to the Bank and elevate overall client experience.”



“Bank ABC continues to lead the way in digitalisation and offering corporate clients technology that helps with the challenges of the current geo-political environment and shifting trade flows,” added Mr. Giarraputo.



In addition to its digital transformation, the progress of the merger of Bank ABC’s Egyptian operations with BLOM Bank Egypt in 2023 has expanded the Bank’s regional footprint, echoing its commitment to delivering a new kind of personalised banking experience for clients across the region.



Now in its 24th edition, Global Finance’s highly coveted World’s Best Trade Finance Providers Awards have become a trusted international standard of excellence. The editorial review board of Global Finance selected Bank ABC in the regional as well as country-wise categories based on its impressively unrivalled entry submission as well as input from industry analysts, corporate executives and technology experts.







