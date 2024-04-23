Mass grave discovery raises fears of IDF atrocities in Gaza

(MENAFN) Palestinian Civil Defense teams made a grim discovery in the city of Khan Yunis, located in the southern Gaza Strip, as they recovered the bodies of 73 Palestinians, including women and children, from a mass grave within the Nasser Medical Complex's courtyard. According to a statement released by the Civil Defense, the grave was apparently created by the Israeli army to bury Palestinians who were allegedly executed inside the hospital premises. Evidence suggests that these executions were carried out as part of military operations conducted by the Israeli army in the area.



The recent recovery brings the total number of bodies found within the hospital compound to 283 since the Israeli army's withdrawal from Khan Yunis approximately three weeks ago. The army had declared the conclusion of its military operation in the city after a four-month campaign that began in December.



Meanwhile, the government media office, operated by Hamas in Gaza, expressed grave concern over the fate of approximately two thousand individuals who were reportedly inside the Nasser complex. The office accused the Israeli army of committing "crimes against humanity in Gaza" and called for international accountability for these alleged atrocities.



The discovery of the mass grave and the associated allegations of executions within a medical facility have sparked outrage and renewed calls for accountability from the international community. The situation underscores the urgency of addressing the humanitarian crisis and ensuring the protection of civilians in conflict zones.

