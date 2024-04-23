Emaar Properties' yearly general meeting highlights robust financial performance, dividend distribution

(MENAFN) During the annual general assembly meeting of Emaar Properties, shareholders unanimously approved the Board of Directors' proposal to distribute dividends of 50 fils per share, totaling 4.4 billion dirhams (USD1.2 billion). This decision underscores the company's robust financial performance and its steadfast commitment to delivering rewarding returns to its shareholders. Additionally, shareholders ratified the Board of Directors' report for the fiscal year 2023, which provided insights into the company's operational activities and financial standing, along with the auditor's report.



Furthermore, shareholders elected a new board of directors tasked with spearheading the company's growth strategy. The newly appointed board members include prominent individuals such as Mohammed Al Abbar, Jamal Majid bin Thaniah, Ahmed bin Jamal bin Jawah, Butti Obaid Al Mulla, Iman Abdul Razzaq, Abdullah Al Falasi, Ahmed Al Muhairi, Omar Bushahab, and Mohammed Omar Karim. These individuals bring diverse expertise and experience to drive Emaar's strategic initiatives forward.



During the meeting, the Board of Directors highlighted Emaar's exceptional performance throughout 2023, attributing its success to a series of stringent measures that ensured the continuity of business operations at the desired level throughout the year. Notably, Emaar achieved robust real estate sales totaling 40.3 billion dirhams (USD11 billion), with 37.4 billion dirhams (USD10.2 billion) generated from the domestic market alone. This strong sales performance underscores customers' unwavering confidence in the Emaar brand, management's innovative approach, and the superior quality of the company's projects.



The assembly's proceedings underscored Emaar Properties' resilience and ability to thrive amidst challenging market conditions. The company's strategic focus on delivering value to shareholders, coupled with its relentless pursuit of excellence in real estate development, positions it for continued success and growth in the dynamic global market landscape.

