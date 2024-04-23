Kerala Cong Moves EC Over Left MLA's 'DNA' Remark Against Rahul Gandhi

(MENAFN- IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 23 (IANS) With just three days left before the 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala go to the polls on April 26, the campaign turned murkier with a Left legislator using 'abusive' words against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking at an election rally in Palakkad district on Monday night, Nilambur MLA P.V. Anwar allegedly referred to the DNA of the senior Congress leader, who is the sitting MP from Wayanad in the state.

“Rahul Gandhi has become a fourth-grade person who should remove his Gandhi surname. He should be called just Rahul,” said Anwar, reportedly adding that the Congress leader's DNA should be tested.

Taking serious note of the remarks, Kerala Congress Acting President M.M. Hassan on Tuesday filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) demanding the registration of an FIR against the two-time Left legislator.

When asked about Anwar's remarks, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said in Kannur,“It's only natural that if you criticises someone, you will get it back. Rahul Gandhi should not think he is above criticism."

To recall, during his election rallies in the state, Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly attacked CM Vijayan, saying if a former Chief Minister (Hemant Soren) and an acting Chief Minister (Arvind Kejriwal) can be in jail, why the Centre is going soft on the Kerala CM despite multiple allegations of corruption surfacing against him.

Meanwhile, Congress MPs K. Muraleedharan and K.Sudhakaran too have slammed Anwar and CM Vijayan for their remarks.

“Anwar is being let loose by CM Vijayan,” said Muraleedharan.

“CM Vijayan doesn't have any class and his stock has fallen badly,” Sudhakaran said.