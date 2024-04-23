OIC strongly denounces "horrific massacres" of Palestinians committed by Israel

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) strongly denounced what it termed as the "horrific massacres" of Palestinians by Israel. This condemnation came in response to the distressing revelation of a mass grave found within the premises of the Nasser Medical Complex in Khan Younis, located in southern Gaza.



In a declaration, the OIC stated that the discovery is a suggestion that "hundreds of displaced, injured and the sick as well as medical convoys were subjected to forms of torture and abuse before they were executed and given mass burial."



It declared that it sees the mass grave as evidence of a "war crime, a crime against humanity, and organized state terrorism," it further mentioned that such mass murder "requires investigation, accountability and sanction under international criminal law."



"The OIC renewed its call on the international community, in particular the (UN) Security Council, on the need to stop the war crimes committed by the Israeli occupation in the Gaza Strip and to provide international protection for the Palestinian people,” it continued.



Up to now, over 283 bodies have been recovered from the mass grave at Nasser Medical Complex following the Israeli army pulled out from the town on April 7 after a four-month ground offensive, as reported by Gaza’s civil defense agency.



Since a cross-border attack by a Palestinian group on October 7 last year, Israel has launched a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip. According to Tel Aviv, this attack resulted in the deaths of nearly 1,200 individuals.



Tragically, the toll on Palestinians has been devastating, with at least 34,151 reported deaths, primarily among women and children. Additionally, 77,000 others have been injured, and the region has endured widespread destruction and acute shortages of essential supplies.

