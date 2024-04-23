Kuwait Dispatches Relief Aid Plane To Sudan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Salman Al-Mutairi

KUWAIT, April 23 (KUNA) -- Resuming its relief aid airlift to Sudan, Kuwait has sent an aircraft carrying 40 tons of food and medical supplies and three ambulances to Port Sudan International Airport.

Speaking to KUNA on this occasion, Deputy General Manager of Kuwait Society for Relief Omar Al-Thuwaini said today's aid plane is part of a humanitarian campaign that was jointly launched by the society and eight other Kuwaiti charities with a view to helping Sudanese people who have been affected by their country's war ramifications.

The Kuwaiti initiative worth over KD 60,000 (USD 198,000) is mainly intended to help answer people's basic needs, primarily food, medicine, and shelter, amid the tough living conditions, he added.

In this context, he voiced gratitude and appreciation to Kuwaiti state bodies, chiefly the ministries of defense, foreign affairs, social affairs, and information, for their efforts to facilitate and speed up the humanitarian mission.

For his part, Chief of External Projects at the Kuwait Patients Helping Fund Society Faisal Al-Yaqout told KUNA that by sending the latest aid aircraft, the Kuwaiti charities seek to alleviate the humanitarian anguish of the Sudanese people.

The Sudanese relief aid consists of medical equipment, 100 wheelchairs, 100 crutches, blood pressure monitors, respirators, and others, he added.

Namaa Charitable Society's Relief Chief Khaled Al-Shemeri, also speaking to KUNA, said through close cooperation between local and international partners, the society has handed out relief aid and dispatched medical convoys to war-hit areas in Sudan.

He added that his charity has also carried out relief projects for Sudanese refugees in Chad, including 350 eye surgeries, 1,100 food baskets, three water wells, medical tents, and clothes for 2,000 children.

Kuwaiti relief aid comes under the direction of the country's political leadership for sending necessary humanitarian aid to the Sudanese people in order to ease war impacts.

Kuwait sent 16 relief aid planes carrying hundreds of tons of food and medical supplies, clothes, and ambulances to Sudan in June. (end)

