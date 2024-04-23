Iran Respects Agreements Reached Between Azerbaijan And Armenia, Spokesman Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Iran respects the agreements reached at the meeting of theborder delimitation commission between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Azernews reports, citing the spokesman of theİranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani, as he telling in responseto the journalists' questions about the return of 4 villagesbelonging to Azerbaijan.

He noted that it is necessary for Azerbaijan and Armenia tocontinue their efforts to resolve border issues peacefully withinthe framework of mutual respect for each other's sovereignty andterritorial integrity, and for sustainable peace and stability tobe established in the South Caucasus.

Recall that on April 19, an agreement was reached betweenAzerbaijan and Armenia on the return of four villages of the Gazakhdistrict to Azerbaijan. Thus, at the initial stage of thedelimitation process, the parties agreed that separate parts of theborder line should pass directly between the settlements Baghanis(Armenia) - Baghanis Ayrim (Azerbaijan), Voskepar (Armenia) -Ashaghi Askipara (Azerbaijan), Kirants (Armenia) - Kheirimli(Azerbaijan), and Berkaber (Armenia) - Gizilhajili (Azerbaijan) inaccordance with the legally justified inter-republic border thatexisted within the Soviet Union at the time of its collapse.

This was a long-awaited event because the return of the fourvillages of Gazakh is an important step in reducing the tensionsthat have increased between Armenia and Azerbaijan for decades andalso has a confidence-building effect between the parties. Withouta single shot being fired, this shows that the peace processbetween the two countries has entered a real phase, serious stepshave been taken towards delimitation, and a new, fertile ground hasappeared for the normalization of relations betweenAzerbaijan-Armenia, ensuring stability in the region.