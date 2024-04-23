Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel Gets Two Awards

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor)

Dhaka

:

Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel has received two prestigious awards at the CLS Conference in Bengaluru for outstanding performance in 2023.



On behalf of the hotel,

hotel manager, Md. Al Amin received the awards "Highest Guest Experience Index" in South Asia and "Highest Year-on-Year Growth in Catering Revenue" across all South Asian hotels in the premium segment for the year 2023.

The

function was attended by

Neeraj Govil, sr vice president operations

of Marriott Asia Pacific, Ranju Alex, area vice president of South Asia, Sachin Mylavarapu, senior area director of operations South Asia, and Himanshu Taneja, area director of operations for South & East India. Besides Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, magnified the significance of this moment.

Meanwhile, Renaissance Dhaka Gulshan Hotel expresses its deepest appreciation to its guests, whose loyalty and support have been instrumental in reaching these significant milestones.



The hotel also extends heartfelt gratitude to its entire team for their unwavering dedication, tireless effort, and exceptional teamwork, which have been key to achieving such prestigious recognition.

With these accolades, the hotel is motivated to aim for even higher

achievements in the future, continuing to set benchmarks in the hospitality industry.

-B