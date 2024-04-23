ILO urges government to act as majority of global workforce faces climate change risks

(MENAFN) In a report released on Monday, the International Labor Organization (ILO) revealed that over 70 percent of the global workforce is currently exposed to risks associated with climate change, contributing to hundreds of thousands of deaths annually. The organization's findings underscore the urgent need for governments to take decisive action as the number of individuals affected by climate-related risks continues to rise.



According to the ILO, workers, particularly those from marginalized socioeconomic backgrounds, bear a disproportionate burden of the risks posed by extreme climate events such as heatwaves, droughts, forest fires, and hurricanes. These vulnerable groups are often the first to encounter such hazards or endure prolonged exposure to them, often at higher intensity levels.



Highlighting the challenges faced by governments and employers in safeguarding workers amid the accelerating pace of climate change, the ILO's report emphasizes the critical need for concerted efforts to protect the workforce. Titled "Ensuring Safety and Health at Work in a Changing Climate," the report concludes that a significant portion of workers are already exposed to climate-related risks in their workplaces, with projections indicating a worsening scenario in the future.



The report's findings underscore the pressing imperative for proactive measures to mitigate the impact of climate change on workers' safety and well-being. As climate-related hazards continue to escalate, concerted action at the national and international levels is essential to safeguarding the health and livelihoods of workers worldwide.

