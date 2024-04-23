Heydar Aliyev Factor To Play An Important Role In Interstate Relations Between Russia, Azerbaijan, President Says

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “The factor of Heydar Aliyev has always played and will continueto play an important role in the interstate relations betweenRussia and Azerbaijan,” said President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyevduring a joint meeting with President of Russia Vladimir Putin inMoscow, which brought together railway veterans and workers to markthe 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Azernews reports.

The President of Azerbaijan also thanked the BAM workers forperpetuating the memory of Heydar Aliyev, recalling that a railwaystation in the Angoya settlement was named after him.“The BAMworkers know well that he traveled almost the entire distance onfoot, by train, by helicopter, in difficult conditions from Bratskto Vladivostok and Nakhodka, and for ten days shared joys andsorrows with the BAM workers,” President Ilham Aliyev added.