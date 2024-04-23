Amir's Visit A Milestone In Close Bilateral Relations: Bangladesh Parliament Speaker

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Dhaka: Speaker of the Parliament of of Bangladesh H E Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury (pictured) stressed that the visit by Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani to Bangladesh represents a milestone in the path of close relations between the two friendly countries, which extend to 50 years.

In her remarks to QNA, she said the Amir's visit will be a landmark in the path of strengthening the relationship between the two countries and it will step up the existing bilateral cooperation and open new areas, including parliamentary affairs.

She added that Bangladesh and Qatar have been enjoying excellent bilateral relations since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1974. We are delighted that we are welcoming H H the Amir at a time when the two friendly countries are celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties.

“As the bilateral relations between the two countries are based on mutual respect, shared values, common religious ground, shared culture and tradition, the parliament will boost these shared values; the upcoming visit of H H the Amir is expected to contribute towards further accelerating the pace of cooperation between the two legislatures as well,” the Speaker said.

She said bilateral relations had remarkably progressed in recent years, thanks to exchange of bilateral visits, including H E Sheikh Hasina Wazed's two visits to Doha in 2023, which gave a great impetus to the existing friendly relations, the growing numbers of Bangladeshi workforce in Qatar, convergent stances on regional and international issues, and close cooperation to promote global peace, stability and development.

“We are gradually advancing to increase bilateral trade and investments by identifying sectors where we have comparative advantage. We are encouraging private sectors, businessmen from both countries to increase their business contacts and thus explore areas whether they can do business or invest,” the Speaker said.

Her Excellency stressed the keenness of the Parliament of Bangladesh to develop and strengthen relations with Qatar by enacting legislation and laws that facilitate communication and cooperation between the two countries.“The constitution of Bangladesh gives the parliament powers to enact laws. To elevate the bilateral relations between the two countries to a newer height and to strengthen people to people contact, Parliament may adopt laws which facilitate such achievements,” she said.

Her Excellency emphasised that more interaction and exchange of visits between lawmakers of both countries will pave the way to a better understanding of the existing bilateral relations, adding that multi-level contacts between policy makers would bear positive impacts on boosting people-to-people relations. Qatar and Bangladesh consider each other friendly countries and important development partners in materialising their future visions; it's high time that they can formulate a mechanism to enhance the bilateral cooperation in parliamentary affairs, she said.