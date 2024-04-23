(MENAFN- Sherpa Communications) Yango launches a new digital car rental platform Yango Drive in Dubai

Dubai, UAE, 22 April 2024: Yango, a global tech company that creates everyday services, introduces a new service to streamline car rentals in Dubai, Yango Drive. This is an innovative addition to the UAE's car rental market, presenting a blend of convenience, comfort, and sustainability, aimed at reshaping the car rental experience.

Yango Drive stands out by not just being a car rental platform but also a comprehensive car rental marketplace. It provides a fully digital booking system, seamlessly integrated within the Yango SuperApp, making it easy for users to select and rent a vehicle with just a few taps on their device. It aggregates meticulously selected car rental companies from Dubai, boasting an extensive catalogue of 3,500 car listings. The platform provides a complete service, staying in contact with customers from the time of their request until the car is returned. It aims to address any potential issues promptly, supporting both partners and customers throughout the rental process. This approach ensures a seamless, high-quality car rental experience, from booking to return, differentiating Yango Drive from traditional offerings in the market.

A broad spectrum of user needs are catered to with luxury models like the Lamborghini Urus, as well as practical options such as the Toyota Camry and Nissan XTerra. With vehicles available in categories ranging from Economy, Standard, Business and Sports, Yango Drive accommodates all preferences and budgets to ensure high accessibility and value. The service gives users the option to rent a car for either a day, or for more extended periods, spanning a month or longer.

The service has been operating in test mode for a few months and is in great demand. Currently available across Dubai, Yango Drive offers selected car deliveries across most emirate locations, with plans underway to extend services to Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. Drawing inspiration from Dubai's advanced motor vehicle infrastructure and vibrant culture of entrepreneurship, Yango identified the emirate as the ideal launchpad for Yango Drive. The city attracts a diverse population, a high volume of tourists, and has one of the most developed car rental markets worldwide. By leveraging the city’s unique position as a hub for tourists and a diverse resident population, especially during peak seasons, Yango Drive addresses the growing demand for accessible and convenient transportation solutions. It supports the shift towards shared mobility and eco-friendly options, aligning with the UAE's Net Zero 2050 initiative.



