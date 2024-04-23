JW MARRIOTT MAURITIUS RESORT BOASTS ELEVATED GUEST EXPERIENCES

(MENAFN- Global Advertising) Mauritius, 2024: JW Marriott Mauritius Resort unveils an array of surprises for guests visiting its iconic location at Le Morne Peninsula. From refreshed suites to enticing cooking classes, the resort is delighted to reveal a highly anticipated line-up of new guest experiences planned for 2024.



A Refresh of Every Guest Room

A refreshing stay awaits guests following our recent guestroom refurbishment. The new modern look and upgraded amenities enhance our contemporary and authentic island aesthetic. Boasting new flooring and soft furnishings, other stylish additions include thoughtful welcome amenities and upgraded coffee machines. Our lasting impression is warm and welcoming, with a strong focus on quality materials, wooden furniture and colour harmony. Design touches echo the beach – rattan lamp shades, wooden strip ceilings, soft fabrics in stone and ivory and occasional wooden stools, driftwood, and seagrass rugs. The result is an idyllic fusion of modernity and nature.



Coffee Obsessed La Patisserie Opens

Open all day long, La Patisserie is a dreamy new French inspired cafe offering smooth roasted coffee, either as single origin freshly ground beans or as part of a blend. Patrons will enjoy an array of French pastries, melt-in-your-mouth buttery croissants and other delights. From caramel macchiatos to old-fashioned espressos to iced lattes, coffee-lovers will be more than satisfied in a charming atmosphere direct from the Champs-Élysées.



Elevated Interactive Buffet Experience

Le Manoir Dining Room is offering a new and elevated buffet experience featuring interactive cooking stations and a diverse array of global cuisines. Diners will enjoy watching the talented team of chefs preparing their breakfast egg dishes, pancakes and waffles. The elaborate dinner buffet offers wonderful local Mauritian dishes including red snapper, garam masala lentil salad, paneer lababdar, dim sum and wonton noodle soup. Guests may also choose to take advantage of the à la carte selections and there’s a wide choice of plant-based buffet dishes, from kebabs to vegetable jalfrezi.



Specialty Cooking Classes

Behind JW Marriott Mauritius Resorts’ five restaurants is a team of culinary experts from around the world. Guests may enjoy cooking classes taught by the resort’s chefs ranging from skilled kitchen samurais to talented Asian chefs. Guests aren’t limited to learning one style of cooking, they may choose to make Japanese rainbow rolls, explore the Creole culinary culture of the island - an exotic blend of Mauritian and French cooking styles, learn how to build aromatic and complex Indian curries or master Mediterranean appetizers. Whichever style of cooking they choose to master; they will return home richer for having learnt a new cooking skill and with a host of happy memories.

Sunset Daily Rituals and Revolutionary Spa Serums

Every day at twilight, guests may experience our Sunset Ritual which entails a magical mix of DJ’s, live music, canapés, and cocktails, served at the beach under an indigo-pink sky. The Sunset Ritual is more than an event; it’s a sensory journey, an ode to the day’s end and a toast to the night ahead.



Pure Spa is delighted to introduce spa guests to Margy’s Monte Carlo luxurious range of lotions, serums and elixirs. Developed by the marvelously talented Margie Lombard, this exclusive line of Swiss skincare products for all skin types features revolutionary active ingredients such as soy protein, Hyaluronic Acid and rare apple stem cells.





