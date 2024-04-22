Health And Wellness Stocks In Play For #Earthday - Edible Garden (Nasdaq: EDBL) Spikes On News Of Regaining NASDAQ Compliance

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas , a go-to platform for big investing ideas, including health and wellness stocks reports Edible Garden (Nasdaq: EDBL ), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, spike in today's trading session, ironically, Earth Day. The stock is trading at $6.21, soaring $2.45 or 65.16%, with a day's high of $7.77.

Today they announced that it received notice from Nasdaq on April 19, 2024 indicating that the Company had regained compliance with the minimum bid price requirement under Nasdaq Rule 5550(a)(2).

Mr. Jim Kras, Chief Executive Officer of Edible Garden, commented, "We are pleased to have regained compliance with the bid price requirement of Nasdaq. Maintaining our Nasdaq listing is of the utmost importance to the Company given the credibility and visibility that it provides, and we view it as essential in our ongoing activities to enhance shareholder value and position the Company for long-term success. We remain optimistic about the future of our business, bolstered by our expanding retail network, diverse product line, and strict cost management. These elements are critical to our sustained success and we believe they are laying the foundation for accelerated revenue growth. Our emphasis on financial discipline and operational efficiency is essential to our strategy as we strive to become cash flow positive."

