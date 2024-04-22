Edraak Conducts Unique Sessions On World Heritage Day

The Occasion is to celebrate the past and talk about its preservation and how to conserve the historical signs that people are proud of having been passed on to from generations.



Around this Day in Kashmir, the EdRAAK, Educational Revival Through Arts And Aesthetics in Kashmir, founded by S Iliyas Rizvi, a Consultant and Researcher on Arts and Crafts and Culture and Heritage, conducted various activities. From Heritage and Photo Walks to Creative Workshops with children and young minds, EdRAAK is having multi – disciplinary verticals and involves participants of different age groups in varied approaches of creativities at multiple levels.

In continuation of such creative activities EdRAAK conducted various Sessions around World Heritage Day 2024. Also, as UNESCO has given the Tag of“Creative Craft Network” to Srinagar City, the occasion is to make people in general and the young generation in particular aware about the cultural richness and its significance and how such International Branding can help us connect our Cultural and Heritage to Global Map.



In this direction, Rizvi conducted a series of awareness sessions at various places, including schools and colleges. From Creative Activity Based Interactive Sessions (CABIS) to Heritage and Photos Walks to Visits to Museums and Monuments.

One such Session was organized at Leeds International Academy, Srinagar. The unique Session involved helped participants to get their individual Heritage Maps. Talking about the Session, Principal Leeds International Academy, Srinagar, Grace Paljor said,“It is not just a routine event, but a movement. It's about connecting our youth to their roots, sparking a creative dialogue through Arts and Aesthetics. We joined this journey of discovering, where every story, essay, picture or a clip crafted by our young minds is a step towards preserving the legacy that defines us. The New National Educational Policy also focuses on such creative interventions as well”.





Another Heritage Awareness Session based on CABIS with students of the different Schools and Colleges was at the SPS Museum, Srinagar where each participant was involved to create a document about the Museum.



Similarly a Special Heritage Photo Walk was conducted on Sunday, where a group of such students visited Old City and got a firsthand account of the signs of Heritage, Art and Crafts which make our rich Culture.



One such participant, Zainab Ruqaya, a class 10th Student has created her photo walk story. Named“Shahar e Khass” she says,“my experience throughout the Photo Walk conducted by Iliyas Rizvi has been so nice and joyful. Beyond routine classroom textual knowledge it taught me so much about the history of the places, lives of old downtown people, about different traditional families in arts and crafts and above all it enhanced my Photography Skills”.



Iliyas Rizvi who has been conducting various creative interventions for over a decade said,“Such unique sessions encourage us to know about ourselves and help us grow in knowledge and enlightenment. Such activities contribute towards cultural sensitization and on World Heritage Day we even get to work together further with the students who have extraordinary acumen for such fields and need further mentorship.”

