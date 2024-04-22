Philippine Terrorist Group Leader, 11 Others Killed In Clash

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) MANILA, Apr 23 (NNN-PNA) – Top leader of the terrorist group, Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF)-Karialan Faction, and 11 of his men were killed, and seven soldiers were injured, in a clash in the southern Philippines yesterday, local media reported.

Rappler reported last night that, Mohiden Animbang, alias Kagui Karialan, was killed, along with 11 of his followers, in a fierce battle in Barangay Kitango, Datu Saudi Ampatuan, Maguindanao Del Sur.

In a report, the military said, fighting broke out around 7:30 a.m. local time, after troops ran into a group of 15 BIFF in a village in Datu Saudi Ampatuan town.

Soldiers recovered 12 high-powered firearms, including five M16 assault rifles.

The BIFF, a small armed group aligned with the Islamic State group, is blamed for bombings and other atrocities in the Central Mindanao region, in the southern Philippines.

The group broke off from the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, when the latter agreed to negotiate a peace pact with the government in 2014.– NNN-PNA

