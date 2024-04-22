Respond EU-Israel Association Agreement Delayed Over Human Rights Concerns

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)
Amman, Apr. 22 (Petra) -- The European Union (EU) has announced that the EU-Israel Association Agreement has not yet been answered, as the European Commission has not responded to questions regarding Israel's commitment to human rights.
"As far as I know, the Commission has not yet responded to countries that have asked the EU executive to examine Israel's respect for human rights, a condition stipulated in the EU-Israel Association Agreement," EU Foreign Affairs Commissioner Josep Borrell said on the sidelines of the Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg on Monday.
"Ireland and Spain asked the Commission in mid-February to examine whether Israel is respecting its obligations to respect human rights stipulated in the EU-Israel Association Agreement," Borrell said.
The EU High Representative said: "We ask Israel by all possible means not to attack Rafah, where more than one million civilians have taken refuge," who "will be slaughtered if the attack takes place."
