Eggceptional Generosity

By Ikkz Ikbal

In a heartwarming demonstration of community spirit and charity, residents of Malmapanpora hamlet of North Kashmir's Sopore, banded together to raise funds for the construction of a Mosque in the locality through a unique initiative. The local Masjid Committee, despite facing the difficulties in gathering resources, embarked on a journey that would unite the village in a remarkable way.



The concept was straightforward but innovative: collect donations, both in cash and in-kind contributions to fund for the construction of the mosque. Among the contributions was the freshly laid hen egg, which symbolized the sincerity and modest offerings of the villagers.

The old woman who donated the egg chose to remain anonymous, which highlights the selfless nature of the act and adds to the beauty of the gesture. As the donations were put up for auction, the egg swiftly became the most sought-after object, capturing the attention and imagination of

the community.

The locals enthusiastically engaged in spirited bidding for three days, with each round igniting their desire, determination and energy. After each successful bid, the winning bidder not only paid the bid amount but also returned the egg to the community, further fuelling the cycle of generosity.

On the final day of the auction, the focus of attention was a young businessman from the nearby Warpora area. His winning bid of Rs 70, 000 not only demonstrated his dedication to the cause but also reflected the strong emotional connection he shared with the sacred place like Masjid, the House of Allah SWT.

The remarks he made at the bidding stage resonated with the spirit of unity and the sense of purpose that permeated the auction. His passion and devotion to the construction of Masjid drove him to contribute generously, even with limited resources, inspired others to follow the suit

The culmination of the auction was nothing short of extraordinary. With each bid, the cumulative funds raised from a single egg soared to an impressive Rs 2,26,350, a testament to the collective power and solidarity of the community.

As construction progresses on the Mosque, the echoes of the egg auction will reverberate, reminding us of the potential that arises when people unite around for a common cause.



In Malmapanpora village of Sopore, a humble egg set off a chain reaction of kindness that transcended monetary value, leaving an indelible mark on the hearts and minds of all who participated۔

The success of the egg auction in Malmapanpora hamlet provides a compelling example of the transformative impact of community-led

initiatives. Beyond raising funds for the construction of Masjid, it fostered a feeling of unity, compassion and shared purpose among the villagers.



The spirit of collaboration and giving atmosphere of this illustrious egg auction will serve as an inspiration for the future such initiatives led by the communities. It serves as a reminder that even smallest contributions, like dropping a single egg, can have a profound impact and unite the communities together for a greater cause.

From the standpoint of challenges, confusions and uncertainties gripping the world, this tale of the egg auction serves as a ray of optimism, serving as a reminder of infinite possibilities for a positive change that arise when people join hands for a common goal. The Malmapanpore village will be remembered for this unique but special initiative of kindness and teamwork that is essential for creating a better future for everybody.

The author has a PG in Biotechnology and is Administrator Maryam Memorial Institute Pandithpora Qaziabad. He can be mailed at [email protected]