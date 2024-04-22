Arab League To Hold Emergency Meeting Wednesday To Discuss Crimes In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Murad Fatehi

CAIRO, Apr 22 (KUNA) -- The Arab League announced on Monday that it will hold an extraordinary session of the League next Wednesday, at the request of Palestine, to discuss the ongoing crimes committed by the Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip.

Arab League Assistant Secretary-General Ambassador Hossam Zaki told KUNA that Mauritania will chair the session, which will address the repercussions of the US veto in the Security Council regarding Palestine's full membership in the United Nations.

Zaki highlighted that Palestine called for the session to address ongoing crimes by Israeli occupying forces in Gaza, the West Bank, and Jerusalem.

Additionally, members will listen to a detailed briefing from Francesca P. Albanese, the UN human rights special rapporteur for the occupied Palestinian territories, who recently met with the Arab League Secretary-General. (end)

