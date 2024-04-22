With Akshaya Tritiya Approaching, Tanishq Unveils 'Glamdays' Contemporary Daily Wear Jewellery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 2024: With the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya approaching, Tanishq, India's largest jewellery retail brand from the house of Tata unveils â€ ̃GlamDaysâ€TM, a stunning and versatile range of contemporary daily wear jewellery inspired by designs from around the world. Combining elegance with a modern fashion-forward aesthetic, GlamDays promises to elevate your everyday style, becoming a treasured addition to every woman's wardrobe. In addition to this versatile range, Tanishq will be hosting a series of engaging and interactive styling sessions at its stores. The styling sessions are curated to provide customers with a personalized experience with stylists offering expert advice and guidance to help customers discover the perfect daily wear pieces to complement their individual style and personality.



With over 10,000 unique designs to choose from and create a stunning new look every day you and your jewellery can #MakeEverydaySparkle. Drawing inspiration from diverse global designs, GlamDays redefines everyday elegance with stylish yet versatile daily wear jewellery that can be adorned everyday from AM to PM. Whether it's floral pendants exuding delicate charm, bold yet refined gold hoops, evergreen infinity rings, or chic gold bracelets, GlamDays offers a contemporary range of gold and diamond daily wear jewellery, that effortlessly transitions from daytime sophistication to evening glamour. The range caters to the diverse style preferences to create a beautiful new look every day. To add to the excitement, Tanishq is also offering customers Up to 20%* off on Making Charges of Gold jewellery and on Diamond Jewellery Value. In addition, customers can also make use of Tanishqâ€TMs â€ ̃Gold Exchange Programâ€TM wherein customers can avail upto 100%* exchange value on old gold purchased from any jeweller in India. Wedding jewellery customers can avail an exciting offer of 18% fixed making charges on gold wedding jewellery* as well. The offers are valid for a limited time period* only. Each piece in this range is thoughtfully designed to complement the dynamic lifestyles of today's women comprising extensive designs in 18Kt and 22Kt gold.



With designs inspired from around the globe and the use of differentiated techniques, GlamDays provides a unique assortment designed to be a versatile companion for every look, whether it is pairing for a polished professional look, family dinners, leisure days at home or incorporating them into your minimalist ensemble. GlamDays reflects Tanishq's commitment to curating a jewellery line that enables self-expression and boosts confidence. With a variety of styles to choose from, GlamDays offers a diverse range of necklaces, earrings, bracelets, and rings offering women to curate a personalized look that aligns with their unique preferences and daily wear styling.



Tanishq, Indiaâ€TMs most-loved jewellery brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewellery brand in the country that strives to understand the modern Indian woman and provide her with jewellery that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. To stress on their commitment to offer the purest jewellery, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold in the most efficient manner. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 400+ exclusive boutiques in more than 240 cities.

