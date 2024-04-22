California IVF Fertility Center Awarded On Newsweek's America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024 List

(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) SACRAMENTO, Calif., April 22, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - California IVF Fertility Center has been awarded on the Newsweek list of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024. This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The award list was announced on April 17, 2024, and can be viewed on Newsweek's website. In honor of Fertility Awareness, California IVF will give away a free IVF package.







California IVF Fertility Center.

The second edition of America's Best Fertility Clinics ranking awards the nation's leading fertility clinics. Facilities defined as fertility clinics and ART Providers by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were considered.

The evaluation is based on four pillars:



Nationwide Online Survey

Quality metrics

Accreditation Data Patient satisfaction

Each fertility clinic is analyzed and scored and the final rank is the result of the weighted sub-scores. Based on the results of the study, California IVF Fertility Center is proud to be recognized as number 27 on Newsweek's list of America's Best Fertility Clinics 2024.

Statista publishes hundreds of worldwide industry rankings and company listings with high-profile media partners. This research and analysis service is based on the success of statista, the leading data and business intelligence portal that provides statistics, relevant business data, and various market and consumer studies and surveys.

Dr. Ernest Zeringue, founder and fertility specialist at California IVF Fertility Center adds:“I am very proud of our team for receiving this recognition two years in a row. We have always been committed to offering the highest level of infertility treatments. We have an outstanding team of providers and staff that are very deserving of this recognition.”

California IVF Fertility Center offers male and female fertility treatments to patients in the Northern California region, as well as being a destination for patients from other states and other countries.

About California IVF:

Founded in 2004, California IVF Fertility Center is a local fertility clinic of choice for many infertility and LGBTQ patients in the Greater Sacramento, Roseville, San Francisco Bay Area and from other states and countries. Advanced infertility services such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), donor sperm and donor eggs, egg freezing or cryopreservation, ICSI, and other treatments for both male and female infertility are offered at its Northern California fertility center. The California Conceptions Donor Embryo program ( ) provides an egg donor and adoption alternative to patients from around the world who have failed IVF.

Tubal ligation reversal surgeries are performed on location in a fully accredited operating room. The staff includes a team of Sacramento fertility doctors and experienced embryologists who are skilled at performing pre-implantation genetic diagnosis testing of embryos (PGT-A, PGS, PGD). California IVF offers affordable package pricing that allows many people the opportunity to do 2 or 3 IVF cycles for the cost of one cycle at many other clinics. For more information about infertility and California IVF, please visit .

In celebration of this prestigious award and in recognition of Fertility Awareness month, California IVF Fertility Center is offering a free multi-cycle IVF package to one selected recipient, or couple that is affected by infertility. Additionally, California IVF Fertility Center will offer a free platelet rich plasma treatment to one selected recipient with diminished ovarian reserve. Contest details at awareness2024/ .

“As fertility treatments become more common and more acceptable to the 1 in 8 couples affected, there is still a lack of understanding and overall awareness about what causes infertility and what options are available,” said Dr. Ernest Zeringue, founder and medical director, who is determined to change that.“We want to raise awareness about available services and make sure people know they are not alone!”

The doctors and staff are excited to continue the awareness campaign and extend the opportunity for more people to share their journey and experiences with fertility treatment through the California IVF Fertility Awareness 2024 campaign. #CIVFAwareness2024

