Cabinet Greenlights International Agreements

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Cabinet on Sunday approved a number of agreements and memoranda of understanding in various fields, in preparation for signing them with several countries and international entities.

The Council of Ministers, during a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, also reviewed the periodic report of the Ministry of Industry, Trade, and Supply regarding the measures taken to curb price increases and ensure the availability of essential commodities, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.



Minister of industry, trade and supply, Yousef Shamali, noted that the ministry is actively conducting inspections of markets and retail outlets, adding that ministry personnel carried out 1,972 visits to commercial establishments, resulting in the issuance of 103 fines.

Shamali also stressed that the second week of April witnessed stability in the prices of 64 essential goods and a decrease in the prices of 23 other goods, while markets saw an increase in the prices of three items, including one type of imported meat and two types of vegetables.

He also reiterated that the strategic reserves of essential commodities, such as wheat and barley, are adequate for foreseeable needs and that shipping operations are proceeding as usual.