World No.1 Men's Doubles Rohan Bopanna Conferred With Padma Shri In Glittering Ceremony (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Witness the grand moment as Rohan Bopanna, the World No.1 in men's doubles, is honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in a dazzling ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu presents the prestigious Padma Shri award to Bopanna for his outstanding contributions to sports.
Here is the list of the remaining recipients:
- Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Renowned Mallakhamb guru
- Gaurav Khanna: Esteemed head coach of the Indian para-badminton team
- Satendra Singh Lohia: Accomplished international para swimmer
- Purnima Mahato: Distinguished Indian archer and archery coach
- Harbinder Singh: Esteemed former field hockey player
