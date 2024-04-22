World No.1 Men's Doubles Rohan Bopanna Conferred With Padma Shri In Glittering Ceremony (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Witness the grand moment as Rohan Bopanna, the World No.1 in men's doubles, is honoured with the prestigious Padma Shri award in a dazzling ceremony. President Droupadi Murmu presents the prestigious Padma Shri award to Bopanna for his outstanding contributions to sports.

Here is the list of the remaining recipients:

- Uday Vishwanath Deshpande: Renowned Mallakhamb guru

- Gaurav Khanna: Esteemed head coach of the Indian para-badminton team

- Satendra Singh Lohia: Accomplished international para swimmer

- Purnima Mahato: Distinguished Indian archer and archery coach

- Harbinder Singh: Esteemed former field hockey player

