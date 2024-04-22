JACI Chief Pledges Enhanced Economic Ties With Qatar

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - President of the Jordan and Amman Chambers of Industry (JACI), Fathi Jaghbir, emphasized the significance of bolstering economic ties between Jordan and Qatar, citing promising trade figures indicative of growing relations.Jaghbir highlighted that trade between the two nations surged to $215 million in 2023. Jordanian exports to Qatar accounted for approximately $167 million, surpassing Qatari exports to Jordan, which stood at $48 million.Jaghbir announced an upcoming visit to Doha by a Jordanian industrial team representing 25 Jordanian industrial firms from April 23 to 25. The delegation seeks to explore opportunities for commercial partnerships and launching complementary industries.Jaghbir noted that bilateral trade is focused on specific sectors, with Jordan relying on Qatar for various raw materials for its industry, underscoring that the potential existed for deeper industrial integration.Further elaborating on trade dynamics, Jaghbir outlined that Jordanian exports to Qatar are primarily dominated by pharmaceuticals and meat products, while imports from Qatar predominantly consist of inorganic chemicals, ammonia and aluminum.