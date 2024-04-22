HCST Partakes In Our Ocean Conference In Athens

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 22 (Petra) - The Higher Council for Science and Technology (HCST) engaged in the 9th Our Ocean Conference Greece 2024, recently convened in Athens, shedding light on critical issues surrounding ocean preservation and sustainable resource management.The conference was a platform for global stakeholders to engage in constructive dialogue and identify pragmatic solutions aimed at safeguarding the oceans and their resources. Key focal points included discussions on marine protected areas, the sustainable blue economy, the nexus between oceans and climate change, maritime security, sustainable fishing practices, and strategies to combat ocean pollution.Mashhour Rifai, Secretary-General of the HCST, underscored the Council's commitment to remaining at the forefront of global scientific, technical, and environmental discourse. Emphasizing the importance of knowledge exchange, Rifai highlighted the HCST's efforts to disseminate insights gleaned from research papers presented at the conference to benefit Jordanian researchers through various communication channels.During his participation, Rifai explored collaboration with the Hellenic Foundation for Research and Innovation, seeking to foster synergies between the two institutions on areas of mutual interest. Plans to formalize cooperation through a memorandum of understanding in the near future were discussed.Additionally, discussions with researchers from the University of Athens and other Greek academic institutions centered on potential participation in an upcoming international conference on the Red Sea, organized by the HCST later this year.The conference drew participation from governments, international academic bodies, and non-governmental organizations. Nearly 2,000 international environmental stakeholders, including UN Special Envoy Peter Thomson and US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, attended the event.