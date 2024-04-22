China issues yellow warning for rainstorms across various regions

(MENAFN) The National Meteorological Center of China issued a yellow alert for rainstorms on Monday, indicating the likelihood of heavy downpours affecting various parts of the country. According to the center's forecast, from 8:00 AM Monday to 8:00 AM Tuesday, regions including Fujian, Guangdong, and Guangxi are expected to experience heavy rains and rainstorms.



In particular, parts of Guangdong province are anticipated to face torrential rain, with rainfall amounts ranging between 100-160 mm, as indicated by the meteorological center's data. Given the potential impact of these weather conditions, local authorities have been advised to take precautionary measures to ensure public safety.



To mitigate potential risks, measures such as cutting off outdoor power supplies that may pose hazards and suspending outdoor activities in open areas have been recommended. Additionally, the center emphasized the importance of implementing necessary drainage measures in urban and rural areas to prevent flooding and minimize the risk of disasters such as mountain torrents, landslides, and mudslides.



China employs a four-tier, color-coded weather warning system, with red being the most severe warning level, followed by orange, yellow, and blue. The issuance of a yellow alert underscores the significance of preparedness and vigilance among communities and authorities in the affected regions to address the anticipated adverse weather conditions.

