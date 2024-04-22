(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Perched in the Andes' lofty realms, the Polylepis trees, pivotal for regional ecology, flourish at altitudes up to 5,000 meters.



Known variously as Queñual in Peru, Kewiña in Bolivia, Vagual in Ecuador, and Tabaquillo in Argentina, these trees span up to 45 species.



They play a crucial role in water conservation across South America , from Venezuela to Patagonia.



In 2000, inspired by his native Cusco's ancestral customs, biologist Constantino Aucca established ECOAN.



This NGO aims to safeguard endangered species and ecosystems in the Andes.



Over the years, ECOAN has successfully planted over 4.5 million trees across 16 conservation areas, actively involving 37 Andean communities.







This considerable reforestation effort drew the attention of Florent Kaiser, a forestry engineer with a background in extensive conservation projects.



Kaiser's visit to the Queuña Raymi festival, which promotes the reforestation of these native trees, inspired him to collaborate with Aucca.



Together, they founded Global Forest Generation (GFG) in the USA, focusing on funding vital reforestation efforts.



This partnership sparked the creation of Acción Andin , now active across several South American countries, including Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, Bolivia, and Chile.

Restoring the Andes: Polylepis Trees at the Heart of Tradition

Since 2018, Acción Andina has planted nearly 10 million trees, restored over 4,000 hectares, and protected more than 11,000 hectares of native woodlands.



Acción Andina's success largely stems from its community-centric approach, which respects and incorporates local knowledge into its reforestation practices.



The initiative embraces indigenous traditions and engages local communities, ensuring sustainable ecological benefits.



It also strengthens community resilience against environmental challenges.



As Acción Andina seeks to broaden its impact, it plans to take its effective model worldwide.



The focus remains on local species and ecosystems to enhance ecological recovery and resilience across the Andes.

