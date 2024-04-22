Azerbaijan Supports China's 'One Belt One Road' Project: Elshad Iskandarov

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Azerbaijan supports China's One Belt, One Road project. Thetransport hub developing in Azerbaijan will also contribute to thisproject, Ambassador-at-Large of Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry,Elshad Iskandarov, said at the event Re-evaluation ofAzerbaijan-China Relations: The Way Forward, Azernews reports.

Iskandarov stated that there is mutual cooperation regardingrenewable and alternative energy sources: "China has committed tothe construction of 230 MW power plants in Garabagh. That is, ourrelationships are based on a long-term perspective. Suchconferences are not only related to the development of thepartnership between Azerbaijan and China but also to theoverlapping of the positions of both countries.”

He added that relations are based on the ancient history andculture of Azerbaijan and China. The contacts were mainly relatedto the Silk Road. These contacts are also reflected in NizamiGanjavi's work, 'Yeddi Gozal'. No one can deny the overall benefitsof globalization in the world. This process is carried out on thebasis of mutual interests. The unity of theory and practice shouldbe taken as a basis."

The Ambassador-at-Large emphasized that regardless of globalpressures, the rapprochement of positions between Azerbaijan andChina continues: "China supported Azerbaijan in the Karabakh issueby demonstrating its position at the UN Security Council also supports China's position on many issues."