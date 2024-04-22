U.S. Aid Should Not Make Europe Relax Latvia's Top Diplomat

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Europe should not relax after the U.S. House of Representatives approved a major assistance package for Ukraine but on the contrary, it must step up efforts, including on strengthening Russia sanctions and pacing up the use of frozen Russian assets.

The opinion was expressed by the newly appointed head of the Foreign Ministry of Latvia, Baiba Braže, who spoke at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council in Luxembourg, reports an Ukrinform correspondent.

"We, as Europeans, have to step up, we can't relax even though the US has pass the aid package. We have to contain Russia, so there are several elements in that. One is money, so that Russia doesn't get the incomes that it needs in the budget to continue financing the war," Braze said.

"It's is a crucial time. We all know how difficult the situation is on the ground. If Europe has the ambition to manage conflicts on its continent, this is the time to show that," she added.

According to the minister, the presence of numerous European spare parts in Russian missiles and other armaments demonstrates that Russia successfully circumvents sanctions.

"So we need to adjust the regime of sanctions both against Russia and Belarus, very clearly. And we, as a country with an external border with them, of course, see very practical things. We have to stop the derogations that it was a temporary measure," Braze said.

Also, according to the Latvian minister, it is necessary to coordinate the use of frozen financial assets of Russia as soon as possible.

This requires "longer-term political unity around the globe and a very clear understanding that we will not get rid of the Russian problem so soon," she added.

It should be recalled that Latvia has signed a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the EU member states are to consider increasing aid to Ukraine and decide on the introduction of the 14th package of sanctions against Russia, which includes a ban on Russian LNG imports.