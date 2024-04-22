Hyderabad Police Register Another Case Against BJP MLA Raja Singh

(MENAFN- IANS) Hyderabad, April 22 (IANS) Hyderabad Police have registered another case against BJP MLA Raja Singh, representing Goshamahal constituency, for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) during Shobha Yatra organised a few days ago in connection with Ram Navami.

Sultan Bazar Police Station registered a suo moto case under Indian Penal Code sections 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance) read with 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention).

The Goshamahal MLA continued the rally beyond the permitted time and created a nuisance by delivering speeches and using DJ sound at Hanuman Vyamshala near Koti.

This is the second case to be booked against the controversial MLA in connection with the procession taken out on April 17.

Earlier, Afzal Ganj Police booked the MLA for taking out the procession without permission.

On April 18, he was booked by Afzal Ganj Police under sections 341 (wrongful restraint), 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by a public servant), 290 (public nuisance), 171-C (undue influence at elections) r/w 34 and sections 21/76 and 67 of City Police Act.

Raja Singh, who has a history of delivering hate speeches, had allegedly made provocative remarks during the procession.

The BJP candidate for the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency Madhavi Latha was also booked by police for for hurting the religious sentiments through her provocative gesture during the procession.

The case was registered against her at Begum Bazar Police Station on a complaint by Shaik Imran, a resident of the First Lancer area in the city.

She has been booked under section 295-A (Deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) and 125 of the Representation of the People (RP) Act.

She gestured to shoot an arrow towards a mosque during the procession.