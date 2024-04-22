CFI UAE Welcomes Jareer Hiary as New CEO Following Nidal Abdelhadi’s Departure

(MENAFN- Your Mind Media ) Dubai, UAE, 22 April 2024 – CFI Financial Markets LLC (“CFI UAE”), the UAE division of CFI Financial Group, recently announced a significant leadership transition as Jareer Hiary steps into the role of CEO. Hiary takes over from Nidal Abdelhadi, who will now focus on his own personal ventures. This leadership transition comes shortly after the significant milestone of launching CFI’s SCA-regulated entity in UAE as a Category One licensed broker, the highest and most capitalized category within the SCA licensing regime.



Nidal Abdelhadi primarily served as the CEO of the group's DIFC entity, Credit Financier Invest (DIFC) Limited, and recently transitioned to lead CFI Financial Markets LLC, a company regulated by UAE’s Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA), which he played a key role in establishing. Reflecting on his tenure Nidal commented, “Leading CFI in the UAE has been an enriching journey, marked by significant achievements. I am proud to have been part of such an innovative team. As I move on to pursue personal interests, I leave confident that CFI will continue to excel and innovate under new leadership.”



The group now welcomes Jareer Hiary as CFI UAE's new CEO, who brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record to his new position. Having joined the Jordanian division of the group in 2018, he quickly ascended to Branch Manager, then Co-Head of Business Development. During his tenure in Jordan, he played an important role in the growth and success of the division, demonstrating his exceptional talent, industry knowledge, and business acumen. These qualities make him the ideal candidate to lead CFI UAE into its next phase of growth in the United Arab Emirates.



Expressing his enthusiasm for his new role, Jareer Hiary stated, "It is an honor to step up as CEO and lead the group’s Emirati entity through its next phase of growth. Building on the solid foundation and recent achievements of Nidal, I look forward to steering our team towards further innovations and success.”



Hisham Mansour, Co-founder and Managing Director of CFI Financial Group, also reflected on the leadership transition: "We thank Nidal for all his efforts at CFI and for his years of valuable service. We wish him all the best in his next ventures. Looking forward, I am excited to welcome Jareer as he assumes his new role as CEO of our UAE subsidiary. His proven success and fresh perspectives are vital as we continue to expand and innovate in this dynamic financial landscape. The UAE is a key market for us and is pivotal for the region. I have full confidence in Jareer’s leadership with his already proven track record.”



In this new chapter, CFI UAE remains steadfast in its commitment to excellence, innovation, and this important market, capitalizing on its previous achievements and driving forward through innovation.



The formal appointment of Jareer Hiary as CEO is pending final regulatory approvals.







