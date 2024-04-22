Dubai Metro Update: 4 Stations Remain Closed On Red Line Huge Rush Delay Commuters

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 8:56 AM

Last updated: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 12:00 PM

Dubai Metro services remain impacted after unprecedented rain in the UAE last week. Operations had almost come to a standstill, leaving many commuters stranded and causing massive crowds at stations across the emirate.

While the Red Line has become operational in both directions, the metro is still not halting at these four stations - Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy.

In the update, the Roads and Transport (RTA) further said the Dubai metro is operational from Centrepoint to Expo 2020 and UAE exchange stations.

The transport authority also said commuters who are coming from Centrepoint Metro station, changing to another station is a must at Business Bay or Al Khail stations. Thereafter, they need to use shuttle buses to reach the next station. However, commuters are citing infrequent shuttle bus services that aggravated their travel woes.

RTA also announced that "due to ongoing efforts to manage the impacts on certain Metro Stations, we want to inform you about changes to the Metro Red Line schedule in Dubai."

Khaleej Times journalist Laraib Anwer reported overcrowding at Abu Hail station on Monday morning. Metro authorities instructed passengers to wait at the ground level before granting them platform access. Some commuters waited more than 20 minutes before being permitted to get onto the platforms.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, there was a huge rush of commuters at Metro Red Line's Red Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) on Monday morning. The traffic volume was on the rise on the Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa toll gate towards the World Trade Centre.

8.45 am, Monday: Huge crowd outside Business Bay Metro Station (Al Safa side) Photo: Mazhar Farooqui Photo: Mazhar Farooqui

The RTA has urged commuters to follow instruction signages at metro stations and seek guidance from Dubai Metro staff.

