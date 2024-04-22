Turkey’s BIST opens Monday’s session with 1.04 percent gain

(MENAFN) On Monday, the Turkish benchmark stock index, known as BIST 100, commenced trading at 9,794.74 points, marking a notable increase of 1.04 percent or 101.28 points compared to the previous closing level. This positive momentum follows the upward trend observed at the previous close, where the BIST 100 index surged by 1.77 percent to reach 9,693.46 points. During that session, the index experienced a robust daily transaction volume, amounting to 109 billion Turkish liras (approximately USD3.36 billion).



In currency markets, the US dollar/Turkish lira (USD/TRY) exchange rate stood at 32.5975 as of 10:05 a.m. (0705GMT), with the euro/Turkish lira (EUR/TRY) rate at 34.7650 and the British pound/Turkish lira (GBP/TRY) rate at 40.3360. These exchange rates reflect the dynamic fluctuations occurring in the currency markets and provide insights into the ongoing economic dynamics shaping Turkey's financial landscape.



Furthermore, in the commodities market, the price of gold stood at USD2,356.05 per ounce, indicating the prevailing market sentiment towards this precious metal. Additionally, the barrel price of Brent oil hovered around USD86.10, underscoring the current pricing dynamics in the global oil market.



Overall, these financial indicators offer valuable insights into the performance of Turkey's financial markets and provide stakeholders with essential information to navigate and make informed decisions in the ever-changing economic landscape.

