Amir, President Of The Philippines Witness Exchange Of Agreements, Mous

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani and HE President of the friendly Republic of the Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr. witnessed on Monday the exchange ceremony of several agreements and memoranda of understanding and cooperation between the governments of both countries.

HH the Amir and HE the President of the Philippines witnessed the exchange of a visa exemption agreement for holders of diplomatic, private and official passports, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of sports, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of youth, a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in the field of combating human trafficking, a memorandum of understanding on technical cooperation and capacity-building in the field of climate change, and a memorandum of understanding in the fields of tourism and business events.

They also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates, a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Chamber and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a memorandum of understanding between Qatar Chamber and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exchange ceremony, which took place at the presidential palace in Manila, was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On the Philippine side, it was attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials. (QNA)

