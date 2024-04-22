BREAKING: Ranveer Singh Files Police Case Over Deepfake Video That Showed Him Endorsing Political Party

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) On Monday it was revealed that Ranveer Singh had filed a police case over a deep fake video that showed him endorsing a political party.
Recently, a video leaked online in which Ranveer Singh is supposedly heard expressing his political beliefs. However, it has now been revealed that the video was created using an artificial intelligence vocal clone of the actor. When the video came to Ranveer's notice, he took to his Instagram stories and warned people to beware of deepfakes.
Ranveer Singh deepfake video
Original video
In the video, Ranveer Singh is heard saying against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The original video has an interview taken by ANI during his visit to Varanasi. Now Ranveer has decided to take an action against the creators of the video and has reportedly filed an FIR.
