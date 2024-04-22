Amir And Philippine President Witness Exchange Of Agreements And Mous

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and His Excellency President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., President of the friendly Republic of the Philippines, witnessed the ceremony of exchanging a number of agreements and memorandums of understanding and cooperation between the governments of the two countries, including the exchange of the agreement to exempt visa requirements for holders of diplomatic passports.

The other memorandum of understanding signed included for cooperation in the field of sports, youth, combating human trafficking, on technical cooperation and capacity building in the field of climate change, and tourism and business events.



They also witnessed the exchange of a memorandum of understanding on mutual recognition of seafarers' certificates, a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Chamber and the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and a memorandum of understanding between the Qatar Chamber and the Davao City Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The exchange ceremony at the Presidential Palace in Manila was attended by Their Excellencies members of the official delegation.

On the Philippine side, it was also attended by a number of Their Excellencies ministers and senior officials.



