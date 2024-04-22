M&E Committee Of Indo American Chamber Of Commerce Embarks On Proactive Initiatives

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi: The Media and Entertainment Committee of the Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) is now significantly active under the dynamic leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah, the esteemed founder of Noida Film City and President of Marwah Studios.



In an online meeting addressing the management committee of IACC, Dr. Sandeep Marwah announced a series of initiatives aimed at fostering stronger ties between India and America. One of the key initiatives is the design of a seminar on Indo American Business Affairs, scheduled to be held at the Asian Business School. This seminar aims to enlighten young talents about the intricate relationship between the two largest democracies in the world.



Furthermore, Dr. Marwah revealed plans to highlight the significance of IACC in India for developing and promoting relationships between the two nations. This will be achieved through a press meet and addresses to students of AAFT (Asian Academy of Film and Television) and members of the Indo American Film and Cultural Forum.



Building on these efforts, the committee is actively working on organizing the Indo American Media and Entertainment Summit slated to take place in New Delhi in November. This summit is expected to serve as a significant platform for dialogue and collaboration between stakeholders from both countries in the media and entertainment sectors.



The proactive approach of Dr. Sandeep Marwah towards enhancing Indo-American relations was highly appreciated by the President of IACC North Region, Arun Karna, and other members of the management committee. Their commendation underscores the importance of such initiatives in fostering mutual understanding and cooperation between India and the United States.



