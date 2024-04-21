Coast Guard Chief Tackles Combating Drug Smuggling, Piracy With Iranian Border Guards Chief

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 21 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait's Directorate General of the Coast Guard Commondore Sheikh Mubarak Ali Al-Sabah discussed Sunday with the visiting Iranian Border Guards Commander Major General Ahmad Goudarzi boosting commercial, fishing vessels search and rescue efforts and combating drug smuggling and maritime piracy.

In a press statement, the Interior Ministry said that the meeting was held at the Sabah Al-Ahmad Coast Guard Base in Kuwait.

Commondore Sheikh Mubarak and Maj. Gen. Ahmad also mulled beefing up security of maritime borders.

Both sides underlined the importance of cementing security cooperation, mainly related to securing maritime borders, streamlining commercial maritime routes and maintaining security and stability of maritime navigation. (end)

