Agricultural Terminal Hit By Russian Missile Burning For Three Days In Odesa Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of a missile strike on an agricultural terminal in the Odesa region for three days.

The Regional Department of the State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"For the 3rd day in a row, rescuers have been eliminating the consequences of a strike on an agricultural terminal in the Odesa region. During air raids, rescue robots carry out the liquidation," the statement said.

In particular, it is a tactical firefighting robot Magirus Wolf R1 from the special-purpose rescue squad of the Rivne region's State Emergency Service. Previously, it was used to extinguish serious fires in Zhytomyr, Lviv, Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, and Volyn regions.

Rescuers from the Mykolaiv region also joined the firefighting efforts in the Odesa region the day before.

As reported, on the night of April 19, the Russian army launched a missile and drone strike on infrastructure facilities in the Odesa region.