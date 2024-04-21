US May Send Aid To Ukraine Next Week, Including ATACMS - Senator

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Mark Warner, chairman of the U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee, said that the United States could send aid to Ukraine, including long-range ATACMS missiles, next week.

The senator said this in a program on CBS News, Ukrinform reports.

“I hope once this gets to the President by Tuesday or Wednesday, that these shipments will be literally launched with that longer range ATACM...I hope once the President signs, we've been told that there is it is the President signature, making sure Congress does its job that these materials will be in transit by the end of the week,” Warner said.

He added that over the past few months, the Biden administration has had time to prepare the ATACMS shipment.

“It is written into this legislation,” he noted.

House approval ofpackage for Ukraine

As reported, the lower house of the US Congress has passed H.R. 8035, "Ukraine Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024", which provides more than $60 billion in support for Ukraine.

On Tuesday, the Senate will consider the bill on assistance to Ukraine approved by the House of Representatives.