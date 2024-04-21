King Of Jordan Stresses Importance Of Gazan Civilians' Safety

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, April 21 (KUNA) -- Jordanian King Abdullah II stressed the importance of civilian safety in Gaza, and the delivery of humanitarian aid and support from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA).

King Abdullah II, in a phone call with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, discussed current developments in the region, the Royal Jordanian Court said in a statement on Sunday.

The Jordanian King cautioned against the escalating danger in the region that threatens the peace between nations, calling on the international community to emphasize the importance of a permanent ceasefire to end the catastrophic humanitarian condition in Gaza. (end)

