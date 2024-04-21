TEDPIX increases by 27,146 points on Sunday’s end

(MENAFN) On Sunday, the second day of the Iranian calendar week, the TEDPIX, Tehran Stock Exchange's (TSE) primary index, surged by 27,146 points to reach 2,312,990.



TSE stands as the principal among Iran's four stock exchanges, with the others being the Iran Mercantile Exchange (IME), Iran Energy Exchange (IRENEX), and Iran's over-the-counter (OTC) market, referred to as Iran Fara Bourse (IFB).



In a recent statement, Majid Eshghi, the Head of Iran's Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), affirmed the organization's commitment to supporting shareholders in the stock market.



Addressing a gathering comprised of financial institution representatives, analysts, and capital market media, Eshqi stated that “Political, social, and economic debates have created some high expectations from the stock market.”



As per an Iranian news agency, the official acknowledged the intricacy of the current market conditions, affirming the organization's steadfast commitment to safeguarding shareholders' rights.



“The mistrust among the shareholders under the influence of various factors caused the creation of difficult conditions in the market, and now we need empathy given such a problem and to overcome these conditions,” he declared.



Eshqi also remarked that during times when the capital market's conditions are unfavorable, private sector companies tend to hesitate in offering their shares on the stock market. They perceive that the market may not adequately reflect the value of their companies.

