Iranian leader initiates Semnan power plant's 2nd phase, adding 366 MW capacity

(MENAFN) Leader Ebrahim Raisi embarked on his second round of provincial visits with a visit to Semnan Province on Thursday, where he inaugurated the second phase of the Semnan power plant. The newly inaugurated phase boasts a capacity of 366 megawatts (MW), enhancing the province's energy infrastructure.



During his visit to Semnan, Leader Raisi toured various sections of the Shahid Bakeri Combined Cycle Power Plant, a pivotal facility in the region for supplying electricity to industries.



The plant, initially equipped with a production capacity of 324 MW, operates on a combined cycle model, featuring two gas units each generating 162 MW. With the inauguration of the second phase, the plant's capacity has been augmented to 690 MW, a significant boost facilitated by Leader Raisi's presence. The swift completion of the second phase underscores the project's critical role in addressing energy sector challenges and contributes to Iran's economic development.



Achieved in less than a year, the project stands as a testament to the concerted efforts of the Popular Administration, showcasing Iran's commitment to bolstering its energy infrastructure.



Furthermore, Leader Raisi presided over a ceremony commemorating the revitalization of over 200 previously dormant units in Semnan Province. The resurgence of these units under Raisi's administration marks a significant milestone in the province's economic resurgence, further underscored by the Leader's presence at the event.

