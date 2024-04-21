Amir Sends Written Message To President Of Colombia

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Bogota: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani sent a written message to President of the Republic of Colombia HE Gustavo Petro, pertaining to bilateral relations and ways to support and develop them.

Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Republic of Colombia HE Issa bin Jaber Al Kuwari delivered the message during his meeting on Sunday with Colombian Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Luis Gilberto Murillo.