NDA Poised For A Resounding Victory Under PM Modi's Leadership: Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- IANS) Lucknow, April 21 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh (UP) Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led NDA is poised for another resounding victory under PM Modi's leadership in the ongoing Lok Sabha polls.

Addressing a press conference held at his official residence, Yogi Adityanath expressed optimism regarding the outcome of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections, emphasising the palpable enthusiasm among voters towards extending Prime Minister Modi's decade-long tenure.

The Chief Minister added that the people have taken it upon themselves to expose the lies of the opposition parties. "The electorate is supporting the BJP and its allies, reaffirming their trust in the ruling coalition," he said.

Replying to a query, he attributed the recent spate of violence in non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governed states to what he termed as the "repercussion of appeasement politics."

Yogi Adityanath described incidents such as the clashes during Ram Navami and Holi celebrations in West Bengal and other non-BJP-ruled regions, as provocative actions against the majority populace.

"The attack on the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal is a matter of concern and at the same time it gives a message to the people that a state government which cannot ensure the security of a peaceful procession is incapable of guaranteeing safety of women and the citizens at large,” he said.

Yogi Adityanath urged voters to give a fitting lesson to the opposition parties that compromise citizens' safety with their votes.

The Chief Minister stated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts were instrumental in facilitating Lord Ram's homecoming after a hiatus of 500 years. He also noted the deep-rooted connection between Chhattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh with the former being the parental home of Lord Shri Ram's mother Kaushalya.

Describing Chhattisgarh as the maternal home of Lord Ram and a cherished place for followers of the Sanatan religion, he emphasised the widespread anticipation among the populace akin to that witnessed in Uttar Pradesh and across the nation.

Yogi Adityanath urged citizens to express gratitude through their votes for the government's efforts in upholding the Indian ethos and advancing welfare schemes for the underprivileged.

He viewed the forthcoming democratic processes as an avenue for citizens to demonstrate appreciation towards Modi's leadership and contribute to the nation's progress.