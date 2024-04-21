'Mera Gaon, Mera Gukesh': Anand Mahindra On Chess Grandmaster's Winning The Game

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) Sharing a video of Indian chess Grandmaster (GM) D Gukesh coming out of the venue after beating Alireza Firouzja and becoming the sole leader in the 2024 FIDE Candidates Tournament, Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Sunday proudly said, "Mera gaon, mera Gukesh", which is inspired by the 70s Bollywood movie, 'Mera Gaon Mera Desh'.

The 17-year-old Gukesh is just one win away from winning this year's tournament. He defeated the French GM in Round 13.

"MERA GAON, MERA GUKESH...," Mahindra wrote on the social media platform X.

Since being shared the post has been viewed by more than 85K times.

In another post, the Mahindra Group Chairman said, in addition to Gukesh's obvious technical skills, he has coolness, composure and maturity beyond his years.

He even shared a picture of him meeting Gukesh taken last year at the press conference of the launch of the Tech Mahindra Global Chess League (GCL) Live.

"I will keep a special place in my albums for this pic," Mahindra wrote.

He also mentioned that he played a game with Gukesh for the camera.

"We played for the camera...I used the Ruy Lopez opening and he very graciously called it a draw after a few moves to save me enormous embarrassment," Mahindra said.

In addition, he stated that Gukesh is going to be a star for many years and will inspire new generations of Indians to take up the game.