Why Geetika Vaidya Is All Praise For 'The Broken News 2’ Co-Actor Jaideep Ahlawat

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Actress Geetika Vaidya, who is gearing up for the second season of the streaming show 'The Broken News', has shared that she plays a grey character of a journalist in the show and that her character idolises Jaideep Ahlawat's character of Dipankar.

Sharing her experience of working with Jaideep, the actress said that she admires his craft, which is deep and broad, like the roots and branches of an old banyan tree.

Talking about her experience of working with Jaideep, who plays her boss in the show, Geetika told IANS:“He is an actor brimming with palpable energy. To work with him was both exhilarating and hilarious. The amount of laughter we have shared on 'The Broken News 2' set is unparalleled with any of my other on-set experiences. He has a way of connecting with people and being accessible to each member of the cast and crew.”

The actress further mentioned that he is an actor who works with infectious dedication.

Geetika said:“He acquires deep understanding, surrenders to the script and the larger narrative behind each dialogue, and consequently commands respect. There is something about him which is deep and broad, like the roots and branches of an old Banyan tree.”

Shedding light on her role, the actress said,“In 'The Broken News' season 2, I will be seen as an ambitious journalist, Rehana Liaqat. This is the first time I play a grey character, however, which one of us is not grey? Rehana has both dreams and responsibilities to fulfil and she is willing to practice 'saam daam dand bhed' to do the same.”

“She considers Dipankar her idol and truly believes, 'Murgi ki jaan agar chale he gayi, to khane wale ko mazaa to ana chahiye'. Ameena presents news, Dipankar presents stories, and Rehana is a step ahead as she presents spiced-up stories with a dash of drama,” she added.

The actress also spoke about how she was constantly in conflict with her character's thought process and often wondered about the character's ethics.

She said that it feels empowering to her to work in a show like this when a nation is slipping down each day in the press freedom index.

Geetika told IANS,“As an actress, it's been a testing part as Rehana Liyaqat's thought process is at loggerheads with Geetika's. There were several days when I would sit, scratching my head at her audacity and ethics.”

“The show had a very successful first season, and at the end of each episode there is a song which says, 'Bol ke lab azaad hain tere, bol zubaan ab tak teri hai'. 'The Broken News 2' is coming out, and it stands true to its end credit song. We are still speaking, as we still have freedom of speech," she added.

'The Broken News 2' drops on ZEE5 on May 3'