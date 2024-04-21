Pakistani Minister Stresses Dignified Return Of Afghans

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Pakistan's federal minister for states and frontier regions (SAFRON) has called for the dignified return of Afghan nationals to their homeland.
Eng. Amir Muqam issued the call days after Pakistan launched the second phase of repatriating Afghan refugees - an exercise that has fuelled grave concerns.
Human rights groups and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan have repeatedly urged Islamabad to avoid large-scale deportations of Afghan migrants in the current situation.
Minister Eng. Amir Muqam expressed the views during a visit to the Commissionerate for Afghan Refugees in Lahore on Saturday.
Chief Commissioner Abbas Khan and Punjab's Commissioner for Afghan Refugees Rana Muhammad Arshad briefed the minister on the situation of migrants.
During the visit, the federal minister also met a delegation of the Afghan refugee business community. The two sides conferred on facilities for Afghan businesspeople.
